The fight against domestic violence and gender-based violence received a further boost on Friday with the distribution of €100,000 to fund 10 projects run by 17 voluntary organisations.
Announcing the selected projects, the parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the funding programme will further strengthen the synergy between the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence and the voluntary organisations while boosting a continuous campaign of awareness and commitment against domestic violence.
The NGOs obtained funding ranging between €3,000 and €10,000 to carry out various projects and initiatives by next November.
The projects selected in the “Together We Empower” programme will involve all 17 organisations as some of the initiatives will be carried out in partnerships between the organisations.
The Commissioner for Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, Samantha Pace Gasan, said that the projects and initiatives that will benefit from this funding programme cover a wide range of areas and realities that touch on domestic violence.
These involve training for children, young people and the elderly, research on hate speech and prostitution, projects directly targeting people who are the targets of gender-based violence as well as specific initiatives with victims of domestic violence.
The projects selected are:
- Stop the Violence Leader Training: Empowering Girls to Speak Up - Malta Girl Guides
- TAMA - TAMA
- Safe Spaces, Strong Voices: Art for Empowerment - LGBTI+ Gozo in partnership with artists Abi MacLeod and Alda Bugeja
- Be the Voice of Change: Shaping Positive Masculinity and Becoming an Active Bystander - Malta Women’s Lobby in partnership with Men Against Violence and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ
- Where Silence Holds - Dar Merħba Bik in partnership with Sejjaħli b'Isem and curator Elyse Tonna
- Prostitution and Violence: Unpacking the Demand - Friends of Thouret Dar Hosea in partnership with Men Against Violence
- Care-Community Action to Reduce Elderly Abuse - SOS Malta in partnership with Victim Support Malta
- Breaking the Cycle: Empowering Change for Perpetrators of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence - YMCA Malta
- Together Against Violence - Sagħtar Foundation
- AURORA – Awakening Understanding, Reclaiming our Resilience and Autonomy - St Jeanne Antide Foundation