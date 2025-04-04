The fight against domestic violence and gender-based violence received a further boost on Friday with the distribution of €100,000 to fund 10 projects run by 17 voluntary organisations.

Announcing the selected projects, the parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the funding programme will further strengthen the synergy between the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence and the voluntary organisations while boosting a continuous campaign of awareness and commitment against domestic violence.

The NGOs obtained funding ranging between €3,000 and €10,000 to carry out various projects and initiatives by next November.

The projects selected in the “Together We Empower” programme will involve all 17 organisations as some of the initiatives will be carried out in partnerships between the organisations.

The Commissioner for Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, Samantha Pace Gasan, said that the projects and initiatives that will benefit from this funding programme cover a wide range of areas and realities that touch on domestic violence.

These involve training for children, young people and the elderly, research on hate speech and prostitution, projects directly targeting people who are the targets of gender-based violence as well as specific initiatives with victims of domestic violence.

The projects selected are: