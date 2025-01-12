Singer Nick Morales is due to celebrate his 30-year career by officially launching his long-awaited solo album, Imħabbatħabbat. Known for his work with bands like nosnow/noalps and Dripht, Morales’s solo project showcases a blend of his experiences, influences and deeply personal stories in a collection of songs that stand apart from his previous ventures.

The album launch is taking place on January 18 at Zion Bar, Marsascala, where Morales will be joined on stage by special guests Sean Borg, Aidan Sommers, Kodin Hill, Kriz Haze (DJ Set), CLEIGH (Hip Hop Set).

Audiences can expect tracks from Imħabbatħabbat, as well as fan favourites from nosnow/noalps and Dripht. Visuals for the evening will be by Sarah Cachia Falzon and White Noise Malta.

Singer Nick Morales is celebrating his 30-year career in music.

“This is not just an album launch but a celebration of a 30-year musical journey, promising a night filled with energy, nostalgia and artistry,” says Morales.

“Imħabbatħabbat represents a deeply personal milestone in my 30-year journey as a musician. It’s a reflection of my growth, not just as an artist but as a person.

“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible bands and musicians like nosnow/noalps and Dripht, and each of those experiences shaped me. However, this album gave me the opportunity to step out of those familiar dynamics and truly express my own voice.”

Morales says the songs are deeply tied to his personal stories and experiences, touching on themes of love, loss, resilience, and self-discovery, noting these are moments that have defined who he is today.

“It’s also a collection of tracks that didn’t quite fit into any other project or band I’ve been part of,” he continues.

With this album, Morales ventured into the territory of the pop world.

“With this album, I ventured into the territory of the pop world – a scene completely different from what I’m used to – but I’ve never set boundaries or borders when it comes to my songwriting. This album reflects that freedom, blending diverse influences into something uniquely my own.

“It’s not just an album for me; it’s a journey, a celebration and a time capsule of the last three decades. Sharing it with the world feels like a culmination of everything I’ve worked for, and I hope it resonates with people in a meaningful way,” he concludes.

The solo album Imħabbatħabbat is being launched on January 18 at Zion Bar, Marsascala, at 8pm. For tickets and other information, visit shop.trackagescheme.com/event/nick-morales-30-years-music-counting-live-album-launch.