The theme of this year’s International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia and Interphobia is ‘No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all’. This approach tallies with the way the European Commission addressed equality for all during the current mandate under the Union of Equality banner.

To this aim, we adopted five equality strategies covering gender equality, anti-racism, Roma inclusion, disability rights and LGBTIQ equality and enhanced our work on equality mainstreaming for all.

This IDAHOT, therefore, invites us to think across multiple personal characteristics and address our stereotypes and assumptions as well actions that we perform individually and collectively, as they may impinge on the inclusion, participation and rights of LGBTIQ people.

In 2020, the European Commission adopted its first-ever LGBTIQ equality strategy to specifically address the inequalities and challenges affecting LGBTIQ people. This marked a new phase in the EU’s efforts to address discrimination against LGBTIQ people, bringing together member states and stakeholders at all levels in this common objective.

We want to create a European Union where diversity is promoted and protected and where all people can be themselves and love who they want to, without the risk of discrimination, exclusion, hatred, or violence. In this effort, the EU will support member states, particularly in terms of national action that complements European initiatives.

The findings of the third EU-wide LGBTIQ survey that were just launched by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency show that 52% of LGBTIQ people are more open about their sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics in their social environment. This represents an increase of 6% on the 2019 results. However, 55% reported that they were the subject of hate-motivated harassment, representing an increase of 18% on the previous survey.

These findings seem to confirm what we already knew, that is, that the COVID-19 pandemic increased the risk of physical and emotional abuse of LGBTIQ people, as many were confined in lockdowns with unaccepting or hostile individuals.

It was also observed that the health crisis also translated into a surge in hate speech against LGBTIQ people, as some political and religious leaders blamed the spread of the virus on the LGBTIQ community.

The results of the stakeholder consultation by the European Commission towards a report on the LGBTIQ equality strategy concurred with these findings as it was reported that the current spike in LGBTIQ-phobic hatred and violence is aggravated by the rise of anti-gender and anti-LGBTIQ narratives.

Stakeholders also observed that, even in countries where social acceptance is higher, certain political forces increased their efforts to curtail LGBTIQ rights, fuelling violence and hatred against LGBTIQ people for political gain.

In this environment, I am particularly thankful to the growing number of member states that are strengthening their commitment to LGBTIQ equality in accordance with the LGBTIQ equality strategy.

Indeed, member states have taken an active role also at the European level with the organisation of high-level events and the issuance of calls on the European Commission and other international institutions to address discrimination, hatred and violence against LGBTIQ people systematically.

This month, I welcomed the Belgian presidency’s holding of the first ever Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council dedicated to the area of equality. I hope that this model will be followed up by future EU presidencies.

This week, I am participating to the IDAHOT Forum in The Hague and the Belgian EU presidency conference on LGBTIQ equality. This high level of engagement with LGBTIQ issues is unprecedented and augurs well for the future. It is encouraging to see EU countries not only fighting instances of discrimination but actively taking a role to promote equality for all in their country and beyond.

I also look forward to attending the human rights conference at this year’s EuroPride taking place in June in Thessaloniki, in view of its significance for the region.

During my term, I have attended all EuroPrides and World Prides that were held. I did this precisely to pass on the message so that no one is left behind. For that to happen we must be mindful of human diversity in general and how it intersects with being LGBTIQ.

On this day, I reiterate the European Parliament’s call for the EU to become one LGBTIQ Freedom Zone. It is only by ensuring that societies are welcoming and inclusive that we can finally experience equality as a state of being, free from fear, discrimination or violence.

Helena Dalli is the European Commissioner for Equality.