Former students of the Girls’ Secondary School in Victoria recently held a school reunion. This was the third such meeting organised by the students born in 1964, in what has become a decennial tradition. The event was particularly special as all attendees are celebrating their 60th birthday this year.

The reunion began with a mass celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet. Coincidentally, Bishop Theuma also celebrated his 60th birthday this year.

During the service, the attendees commemorated the lives of five former beloved classmates who have since passed away. The reunion also drew a number of former students from Australia and the UK.

Following mass, a reception was held at the Kempinski Hotel, where those present had the opportunity to catch up and take memorable photos.

In a gesture of generosity, part of the evening’s proceeds were donated to the Mental Health Association Gozo and the MSSP Youth Foundation.