A 48-year-old nursing aide died on Saturday when he was hit by an ambulance as he was walking close to the emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital.

Joseph Grech from Cospicua, was hit by an ambulance driven by a 36-year-old from Żejtun.

A 54-year-old Romanian resident of St Paul’s Bay was also hit.

They were given help by a medical team, but the man was certified dead on the spot while the woman was taken into Mater Dei Hospital for further medical treatment.

The condition of the woman is still pending.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonniçi was informed about the case and he appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.