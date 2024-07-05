OASI Foundation is holding a national conference entitled Il-Familja u l-Addiction at the Grand Hotel, Għajnsielem, on Friday at 8.30am.

The conference, being held under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, will address critical issues surrounding family dynamics and addiction, providing insights, support services and strategies to help families navigate these challenges.

The key speakers are systemic family therapist Charlie Azzopardi, systemic family psychotherapist Bishop Anton Teuma, clinical counselling psychologist Matthew Berry, OASI care service coordinator Graziella Cutajar and OASI therapy facilitator Jessica Bonello.

A panel discussion, chaired by Amanda Ciappara, will further discuss the subject.

The conference aims to foster understanding, share knowledge and promote collaborative efforts to support families affected by addiction.

For further information, visit prevention@oasi.org.mt or call 2156 3333.