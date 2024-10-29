In the recent past, St George’s basilica possessed a side painting depicting Our Lady of Loreto, now displayed at II-Ħaġar Museum. This small canvas was painted in 1766 by the most important Maltese artist of this period – Francesco Zahra (1710-1773). This work of art was recently expertly restored by Italian restorer Michela Fasce through the financial support of the Bank of Valletta. In this painting, Zahra is seen in his maturity, showing his inventiveness through a pyramidal composition exuding energy. The painting is encased in an ornamental wooden frame covered by very old glass, proof of the great age of antiquity of this exhibit.

It is interesting to note that in Gozo, there are also two niches dedicated to Our Lady of Loreto – one is situated in Għajn Qatet Street in the outskirts of Victoria, while the other is situated in St George’s Square, also in Victoria.

The origins of the devotion to Our Lady of Loreto can be traced back to the 13th century, when a small wooden house in Loreto, Italy, was said to have been miraculously transported from Nazareth, the childhood home of Mary. Profound devotion to Our Lady of Loreto also has its roots planted deep in Gozo, especially in Għajnsielem where the parish is dedicated to Our Lady of Loreto.