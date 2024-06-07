The number of uncollected voting documents for Saturday’s European Parliament election has decreased slightly when compared to five years ago, with just over 1,500 more collected.

Data obtained by Times of Malta through party sources shows that 37,217 voting documents remained uncollected by midnight Thursday, which translates into 10% of eligible voters.

This represented only a slight improvement over the 2019 MEP elections when 38,737, remained uncollected or 10.4% of eligible voters.

In 2014, there were 21,856 voting documents that remained uncollected.

Official data from the Electoral Commission is still to be issued.

This means that the number of eligible voters for Saturday's election has decreased to 322,967.

Sources said the number of uncollected votes for the local council election was more pronounced, with 110,651 remaining uncollected, or 24% of eligible voters.

This means that the number of eligible voters for the local council elections dropped to 446,692.

Party sources also said that 854 voters flew to Malta to vote through the subsided flights on KM Malta Airlines.