One in three people in Malta in 2050 will be aged 65 or older, according to estimates by the United Nations Population Unit.

Currently, one in every five people in Malta is older than 65.

Those figures were highlighted by the chief of the population unit Lisa Warth, at a conference organised in Malta by the International Institute on Ageing United Nations - Malta (INIA) and Healthmark.

Held on November 28 at Salini Resort in St Paul’s Bay, the sold-out conference brought together more than 150 local and international experts to discuss the emerging challenges and opportunities associated with Malta’s rapid population ageing.

Warth discussed various global initiatives which Malta could take inspiration from as she highlighted the importance of promoting active and healthy ageing throughout life, offering citizens with long-term care and support, and integrating ageing issues across all policy fields.

In a keynote speech, AI expert and University of Malta professor Alexiei Dingli touted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence tools for physical and mental health.

“These intelligent technologies can reduce isolation, improve health monitoring and enhance independence,” Dingli said.

Attendees at the Salini Resort.

Consultant Geriatrician Mark-Anthony Vassallo addressed the critical medical and ethical dimensions of elderly care.

“Advance care planning, dignity, and freedom are cornerstones of effective ageing policies,” Vassallo noted, highlighting the role of collaboration between patients, families, and healthcare providers to uphold older persons’ rights

Healthmark CEO Charlotte Sant Portanier highlighted the fact that it is in everybody’s interests to make sure the rights and dignity of older persons are safeguarded and people are empowered to live safe, active and healthy lives.

“These are our parents, our grandparents, our great grandparents, and if we are lucky, we too will one day make it to our pensionable age,” she said.

INIA Director Marvin Formosa urged all stakeholders to work together to address the emerging challenges, by examining global trends and applying success stories to Malta’s specific context.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Agius Galea also participated in the conference.