Studies conducted as part of the Positive Parenting Strategy have revealed that one in five mothers face mental health challenges during the perinatal period.

And the burden lies not just on mothers. The studies also showed that between five and 15 per cent of fathers experience anxiety or depression during their partner’s pregnancy and in the first year after the child is born.

The results were revealed during a conference on ‘Perinatal well-being for mothers and fathers’ which was held on Friday. The conference discussed a pilot project which was carried out in collaboration between the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights and the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing.

During the pilot project carried out with prenatal mothers and postpartum mothers, it emerged that psychotherapy help from family therapists and interventions by specialised midwives made a significant difference for mothers’ mental health.

Family therapy was also beneficial for fathers, despite their initial resistance to therapy. In interviews carried out for the project, fathers said that therapy was not just beneficial for themselves but also for their relationship with their partner and the whole family.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela stressed that prevention is the key to a better quality of life, adding that through timely intervention, mental health challenges can be tackled with great benefits for parents and the family in an efficient and sustainable manner.

"The next step is to continue to work together with professionals, to discuss the recommendations that have emerged from various studies and move towards implementation to protect the mental health of families who are experiencing this moment in their lives,” Abela said.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said the government has continued to invest and offer more easily accessible services to new parents which they can benefit from even from the comfort of their home.

The head of the Positive Parenting taskforce Ruth Sciberras said the project clearly showed how early and evidence-based support can make a concrete difference in the lives of families.

"The real change happens when the different sectors work together. Research confirms this when health, social and community services collaborate, families experience better outcomes,” Sciberras said.