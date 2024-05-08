Vittoriosa's Fort St Angelo was on Wednesday lit up in blue ahead of the European Elections on June 8.

On the day, Malta will be choosing six representatives for the European Parliament.

At the beginning of June, voters in 27 member states will be electing a total of 720 MEPs for the EU’s 10th legislature starting in July.

Fort St Angelo - along with landmarks in 60 cities across Europe - was chosen to mark Europe Day, displaying messages calling on citizens to vote.

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, the Grand Place in Brussels, Samuel Beckett Bridge and national parliament buildings in Dublin, Vilnius’ town hall the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Cibeles Square in Madrid and the National Parliament in Bucharest are among the landmarks across the EU that are being lit up.

Europe Day - marked on May 9 across the bloc - celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

It marks the anniversary of the historic 'Schuman Declaration' that set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable.

Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

The lighting up of Fort St Angelo was organised by the EP Office in Malta in cooperation with the Maltese authorities.