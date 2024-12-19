Malta Public Transport is to make a donation to the Malta Community Chest Fund for every passenger who uses the route buses on December 21.

"We encourage everyone to use our services on 21st December to help raise funds for L-Istrina. It’s a simple way to make a difference during the festive season,” Felipe Cosmen, chairman of Malta Public Transport, said.

"The more people travel by bus on the day, the more funds will be raised to support this cause."

Tallinja għal L-Istrina, as the initiative is called, is now in its eighth year. It is held in collaboration with the Office of the President.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono, who also heads the Community Chest Fund, expressed her appreciation, which she described as an important part of a series of activities in aid of L-Istrina, so that the funds raised can help those in need.

Since 2016 Malta Public Transport has contributed over €284,000 to the fund through this initiative.