The Ornis committee on Wednesday voted in favour of a proposal by the hunters' lobby to open the trapping season for song thrush and golden plovers and to continue the "finch research programme".

In a statement, the Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti (FKNK) said the continuation of the 'research programme' would take into full account the recent ECJ judgement.

Last month, the ECJ ruled that Malta's trapping of protected finches for "research purposes" was illegal.

The judgement is final and Malta risks paying penalties should it fail to comply.

However, the government had said it remained "resolute in defending the lawful practices of hunters and trappers".

The Opposition meanwhile called for a "serious dialogue" to find a way for bird trapping to be carried out "sustainably" and through a plan that ensures the trappers' interests are protected while avoiding any breach of the EU Birds Directive.

Following that ruling, FKNK suggested its trappers be taught how to ring birds, so that they can also participate in a ringing programme while using a more effective, “tried and tested” method to trap them.

On Wednesday FKNK said Ornis will be presenting the government with its proposals. A "final decision" by the government is expected in the coming days, the FKNK said.

FKNK did not provide details about its finch research proposal.

In a separate statement, BirdLife Malta said the Ornis vote did not delve into details of whether a finch trapping season should open this year.

"Irrespectively, BLM voted against any attempts at the continuation of any smokescreen season, permitting finch trapping whether by means of research or otherwise (including a trapping season for song thrush and golden plover)."

BLM said that during the same meeting, the committee was briefed by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit on the need to address the issues raised by the European Court of Justice judgement.

"However, the details of how these would be effectively addressed were not tabled, it said.

"BLM remains adamant that any attempts to open the trapping season as in previous years, shall be a direct confrontation of the verdict delivered on September 19, 2024."