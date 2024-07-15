The Pastoral Formation Institute concluded another academic year with a thanksgiving mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi last month.

Over the past year, 1,052 participants attended the 28 courses offered by the institute. Following mass, a reception was held, where the prospectus for the 2024/2025 academic year, themed ‘Training Towards Mission,’ was launched.

This upcoming year, the institute is introducing several new courses, including ‘Introduction to AI in Pastoral Contexts: Tools and Practices,’ ‘Introduction to the Holy Scriptures’ and ‘Living Beyond Sunday’.

The mission of the institute is to empower Christians to fulfil their calling in the world and within the Church. The courses are designed to help individuals fulfil the mission God has called them to.

The institute offers a range of courses covering various subjects and learning modes: in-person classes, online sessions via Zoom, or fully online courses through a virtual learning environment. Most courses are short and skills-based.

View the prospectus for the 2024/2025 academic year at https://pfi.edu.mt/prospectus-24-25/. For more information, e-mail info@pfi.edu.mt or call on 2590 6514/6, 7920 1358.