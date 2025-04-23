A total of 1,168 drivers were slapped with a fine in the first three months of this year for driving on a continuous white line, LESA said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, LESA announced that between January and March of this year it caught a total of 2,493 drivers using their mobile phones while driving.

Motorists caught using a mobile phone while driving are fined €200 and can end up having nine penalty points on their licence.

For bus and taxi drivers, as well as anyone else carrying passengers as part of their job, the fine is even stepper- €300.

In the first three months, 857 motorists were caught not wearing a seatbelt, a contravention that lands drivers a €46.59 fine.

A total of 60 drivers ignored a red light and were slapped with a €200 fine. Another 65 drivers were fined for not keeping their children safe in their vehicle.