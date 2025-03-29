Just over 1,700 family court cases were closed following mediation last year with slightly more new ones – 1,831 – being referred to mediators.

The figures were divulged by the Justice Ministry in a statement announcing the appointment of nine new mediators.

They will be assigned mediation cases by the court on a roster basis.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and newly appointed Court Services Agency CEO Vanessa Grech were present for the inauguration ceremony.

The minister emphasised the importance of mediation is amicably resolving cases, making separation cases easier on children and reducing the burden of cases on the courts.

He thanked mediators who had contributed to a recent public consultation exercise concerning a reform of the family court system. The reform plan was presented last year and seeks to streamline family court procedures while encouraging the use of mediation to resolve them.

The minister said work is currently underway to comb through feedback provided as part of the consultation process and then draft the laws necessary to reform the system.

He urged family law professionals, including lawyers and social workers, to encourage clients to use mediation to resolve family conflicts.