More than 5,000 Year 9 pupils have completed a first aid course for mental health offered to 13-year-olds in all secondary schools.

The course was designed by the Richmond Foundation and the Commissioner for Mental Health to help pupils identify signs of mental health challenges and the type of help they need to give.

The prime minister's wife, Lydia Abela was also involved in the organisation of the courses, which were spread over 25 hours.

Abela had a discussion with ninth-year students at Żejtun St Tumas More College where she said that the community must be sufficiently informed and trained to help people with mental health challenges.

She said this initiative was a tangible example of how mental health was no longer a taboo but was on the agenda of public discussion.

Present at the school were Education Minister Clifton Grima and Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

The courses benefited from donations in the 'Smiles with Miles' initiative led by Abela and funding by the Bank of Valletta.