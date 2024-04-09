The Malta International Airport saw over 600,000 passengers make their way through its doors, last month, the airport announced on Tuesday.

Passenger movements saw a jump of 30% when compared to the same month in 2023.

This spike could largely be attributed to a travel rush during the Easter Holidays as well as the start of a cruise and fly service run by P&O Cruises.

The airport experiences peak passenger traffic on Maundy Thursday (March 28), with 27,250 people travelling through the airport.

In total, March saw 633,826 people moving through the airport, bringing the total number of passenger movements for the first quarter of the year to 1,573,712.

In a statement, MIA said that this performance was achieved on the back of an increase in seat capacity of flights deployed to and from Malta of 24.6%.

The airport has also managed to reach a seat load factor of 87 - the highest ever recorded for March.

Aircraft movements also increased by 20.5% for a total of 4,031 take-offs and landings last month.

MIA said that its top three markets remained Italy, the UK and Germany, which took up a combined market share of 50%.

Poland, which is one of Malta’s top five markets, saw a substantial growth of 80.6% over 2023, surpassing the French market to secure its place as the fourth most popular destination out of Malta.