Approval has been given for a new pedestrian road on a private vacant plot of land between Triq St Elia Street and Telghet Birkirkara in St.Julians, the Planning Authority said.

The new pedestrian link was recommended in the North Harbour Local Plan (2006). It will have a width of not more than six meters, similar to other streets in the village core area of St.Julians.

Up to 20% of the passageway must be landscaped without obstructing the access for emergency and service vehicles.

The historical building fronting Telghet Birkirkara will be retained, however, under the guidance of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, a small one-storey derelict part is to be demolished to enable the formation of the pedestrian road.

The PA said the planning control permit lays down that any future development application within the site should safeguard the setting of the site's designation, as an urban conservation area. Any development needs to be of a design, form and scale that is proportionate to village core areas.