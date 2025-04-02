The Planning Authority is proposing to reduce the application process time for large onshore and offshore renewable energy projects.

The proposal would make renewable energy projects part of schedule 2 developments, which follow a summary procedure that processes applications quicker.

Normal full development applications are supposed to be completed within 100 days; however, schedule two applications should theoretically be completed in 45 days.

Any onshore and offshore renewable energy project will be added to this faster application process, with the PA proposing to classify them under a new category, Type 13.

"This addition will include renewable energy projects, where the sole purpose is for renewable energy developments," the PA said.

These projects will be processed in a shorter time:

offshore renewable energy projects located inside areas allocated by the government for renewable energy

onshore solar renewable energy projects located within sites as defined in the solar farms policy

solely renewable energy installations on legally established greenhouses

The proposal is currently open to public consultation. Anyone keen to provide feedback can send an email to summary-procedure.consultation@pa.org.mt, not later than April 16.