The Planning Authority has started the process of withdrawing the policy that allows for the construction of a yacht marina in Marsascala.

In a statement on Friday, the PA said that, with the government’s blessing, it will also be revising policies that support the former National Swimming Pool in the locality to be redeveloped for residential or commercial purposes.

If this policy change goes through successfully, it will decisively vindicate residents and activists who campaigned tooth and nail to prevent the Marsascala bay from being developed into a commercial marina.

In August 2021, Transport Malta published a call for tenders for the construction of a 700-berth marina in Marsascala, immediately triggering a wave of backlash from residents, who lamented that some of the locality’s most popular bathing spots would be swept up by pontoons.

After months of protests and tireless campaigning to stop these plans, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government would be dropping its plans for the marina, on the eve of the 2022 general election.

Since then, little has been heard on the state of the marina plans, although residents have previously written to the prime minister asking for local plans to be revised so that the site would no longer be identified as one appropriate for a marina, and solidify the government’s promise to permanently drop the project.

Demonstrators who came out to oppose the marina plans in 2021. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The PA explained that currently, the existing policy approved by the 2006 local plan states that the inner part of the Marsascala Bay could “positively consider” proposals for a yacht marina.

The policy required there to be several studies carried out before a project could be considered and must be proven to be financially feasible.

“With the withdrawal of this policy, the policy commitment towards the yacht marina will be eliminated and the ex-National Swimming Pool will remain a community facility with sports being the primary land use,” the PA said.

Those who wish to send comments or feedback on the proposed policy changed are encouraged to do so by sending an email to smlp_consultation@pa.org.mt by June 17, 2024.