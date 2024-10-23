Palazzo Marnisi, near Marsaxlokk, has been granted Grade 1 protection in recognition of its immense historical, architectural and social significance, the Planning Authority and the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage said on Wednesday.

"This expansive estate is a remarkable example of 17th-century Maltese architecture and aristocratic heritage," they said in a statement.

The palazzo was built in 1650 by Captain Giacomo Testaferrata de Robertis, who inherited the site through his marriage to the great-granddaughter of Nob. Ugolino Bonnici, the original founder of the estate.

The grand residence, complete with a private chapel dedicated to Saint Domenic, is adorned with significant architectural features, including sculpted benches, balustrades, and classical columns that give it a stately presence. Two prominent coat of arms, those of Testaferrata and Giovanni Francesco Abela, face the courtyard, further emphasizing its historic and social significance due to its link to these two prominent families.

The building's austere design and layout reflect the architectural style typical of noble residences of that period, embodying the fortified, introspective approach to construction prevalent in rural Maltese villas at a time when safety was paramount, the PA said.

Its facade, though modest, remains a spectacular example of the era’s architectural vision, while the grand staircase leading directly from the courtyard to the Piano Nobile is an iconic feature of its design.

Palazzo Marnisi is associated with two prominent Maltese figures: Captain Giacomo Testaferrata de Robertis, the Capitano della Verga, and Giovanni Francesco Abela, Chaplain and Vice-Chancellor of the Order of St. John.

Abela's work is still referenced today as the first history of the Maltese islands.

More recently, the palazzo served as the residence of the lateral-thinking expert professor Edward de Bono.

Palazzo suffered 'extensive vandalism'

Times of Malta reported in January that the palazzo had been placed under a conservation order after suffering vandalism.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had said at the time that a site inspection revealed that the property had suffered extensive vandalism, squatting and abandonment.

“Artefacts of clear heritage value have also been found broken and others were possibly stolen,” the superintendence said in a statement.

By issuing a conservation and protection order on the palazzo, the SCH said it was ordering the owners to safeguard the building and protect it from vandalism and unwarranted access.