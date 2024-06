A woman was slightly injured on Thursday when a route bus was involved in a collision with a car in Kalkara.

The woman, 61, was a passenger in the bus.

The accident happened in Triq Santu Rokku at 1.30pm.

The car, a Ford Fiesta, was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from MÄ¡arr while the bus was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Marsaxlokk. Both drivers were unhurt.