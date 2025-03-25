Mgr Paul Cremona was Malta’s archbishop from 2007, until his resignation in 2014.

As a former Capuchin friar myself, we crossed paths numerous times.

Patri Pawl, as many knew him, always came across as a prudent, humble and a smiling Dominican friar.

When in 2000 I decided to leave the Capuchin community, Patri Pawl, true to his character, was supportive and encouraging rather than judgmental.

In addition, when I decided to enter the political fray, he encouraged me to remain steadfast to my core values.

Although much has been said about his legacy, many concur that he was a man who walked his talk, notwithstanding others did their best to belittle him.

He was credible to the end.

Sadly, as much as the political class has a credibility issue, so does the Church.

As particular politicians are their own worst enemies by making contradictory decisions, the same can be said about a number of clergy and religious members. And just as the political class is experiencing an growing mistrust, so is the local Church.

Although Vatican Council II ushered in a new approach to faith and established a healthier relationship with society, some clergy and laity seem as though they are not only stuck in a time warp but also are continuing to experience a pre-council triumphal church within its fold.

Does a parallel ‘church’ exist within the same Church? Are there two sets of clergy: the career, power-hungry and ambition-driven clergy and on the other side, the meek and hands-on ones?

Does a ‘triumphal church’ seek to hinder the Maltese and Gozitan Church from becoming the servant and merciful Church, as Vatican Council II had highlighted and which Pope Francis is trying so hard to underline?

The triumphal church is a church which seeks power, control and pomposity for itself.

A triumphal church is a church which subsists in its own bubble, preoccupied with its own archaic language, rituals, pageantry and traditions. It lives with nostalgia but then fails to inspire.

A triumphal church fails to engage with civil society and learn from it but is judgemental, ready to exclude all those who do not fit in its rigid norms.

Are there two sets of clergy: the power-hungry and the meek? - Albert Buttigieg

A triumphal church speaks about God’s vengeance rather than about God’s abundant love and mercy. It does not seek to experience Jesus but to impose him. Sadly, the triumphal church considers the world as the devil’s playground.

Surely, this is not my church. I do not subscribe to this inward looking church.

My church is a servant Church.

It is made up of Francis of Assisi, Ignatius of Loyola, Don Bosco, Mother Theresa, archbishop Oscar Romero, Popes John XXIII and John Paul II, Dun Mikiel Azzopardi, Dun Ġorġ Preca, archbishop Joseph Merieca, Capuchin bishops Emanuel Barbara and Peter Darmanin and many others. All compassionate men and women.

All took an inclusive attitude and made a preferential option for the most vulnerable. All had the ‘odour’ of the ‘sheep’.

All sought to live humbly and serve with humility, avoiding any ecclesiastic trappings.

They were not afraid and neither deterred to follow in the footsteps of Jesus of Nazareth. They did not shy away from being witnesses of the core values of his Gospel, even if some like Cremona had to pay a price for being true to themselves.

This is our calling. Like them, we are called to be light and salt to our world. Like them, we are called not to be afraid to promote the values of solidarity, honesty, inclusion, dialogue, social justice, peace, faith and human dignity.

This is the testimony of a man who although chosen to be an archbishop, remained a humble and faithful servant of the Gospel.

His family lost one of theirs. The Dominican Province has lost a beloved brother.

The Maltese Catholic community has lost a humble servant.

“Good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your Master’s house.” (Mat 25:21)

Thank you, Mgr Cremona for being you to the end.

Albert Buttigieg

Albert Buttigieg is the PN spokesperson on family and social security.