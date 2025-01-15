A 63-year-old pedestrian was injured in Sliema when he was hit by a car at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The police said the accident was reported at 4.45pm on Triq Ġuże' Howard corner with Triq Għar Id-Dud.

Both roads have been closed to traffic. 

The person behind the wheel of the Toyota Aygo that hit the man has been identified as a 36-year-old Indian national from San Ġwann.

The pedestrian, from Sliema, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.   

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.