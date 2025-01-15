A 63-year-old pedestrian was injured in Sliema when he was hit by a car at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.
The police said the accident was reported at 4.45pm on Triq Ġuże' Howard corner with Triq Għar Id-Dud.
Both roads have been closed to traffic.
The person behind the wheel of the Toyota Aygo that hit the man has been identified as a 36-year-old Indian national from San Ġwann.
The pedestrian, from Sliema, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
His condition remains unknown.
Police investigations are ongoing.