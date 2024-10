A 64-year-old man died when he was hit by a van in Marsascala late on Saturday.

The accident happened on Triq Sant’ Antnin at 11.30pm.

The Marsascala resident was hit by a Ford Transit van driven by a 49-year-old man from Fgura.

Efforts to save the pedestrian were unsuccessful and he died soon after arrival in hospital.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry. The police are investigating.