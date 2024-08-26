A 26-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am on Triq itiġrija in Marsa, when the Paola resident was hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 33-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

The man was taken to Mater Dei, where his injuries were certified as serious, the police said in a statement on Monday morning.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.