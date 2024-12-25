Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Remedies Campus Hub Pharmacy, University of Malta, Msida (2397 6680)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, other pharmacies may open on weekends and public holidays. View the pharmacy roster at www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.