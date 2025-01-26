Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Smiths Pharmacy, Pama shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikol Żammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borġ Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: In January other pharmacies may open. View: www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.