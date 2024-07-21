Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Potter Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

The Economical Dispensary, 86-87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Smiths Pharmacy, Pama shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Dun Franġisk Vella, Żebbuġ, Gozo (2156 4553)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.