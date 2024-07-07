Chemimart, 20-21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18 Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Dun Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ, Gozo (2156 4553)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 visit www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the Żurrieq local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.