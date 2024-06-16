Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 34, Triq il-Qasam, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2147 2316)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Ibraġġ parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.