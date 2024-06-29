Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Smiths Pharmacy, Pama shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the PAMA shopping mall car park, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.