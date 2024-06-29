A 41-year-old woman suspected of being part of an international pickpocketing ring is under arrest on suspicion of having robbed over 20 people.

The woman, who is from Romania, is believed to have targeted people in Valletta, Mdina and St Paul’s Bay between June 8 and 23, stealing their wallets and purses.

In all, she is suspected of having stolen around €7,000 in cash.

Police said they identified the suspect following a lengthy and in-depth investigation. She was arrested on Thursday at the airport as she sought to leave Malta.

Police officers are holding her at the police depot in Floriana and she will be arraigned later on Saturday, the police said in a statement.