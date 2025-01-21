The Labour Party on Tuesday confirmed plans for its former president Ramona Attard to be co-opted to parliament.

She will take the seat vacated by former Labour CEO Randolph DeBattista, who resigned after differences with Robert Abela and has been appointed ambassador to international institutions in Geneva.

The PL said on Tuesday that its parliamentary group and national executive had approved Attard's nomination to be co-opted as an MP. Times of Malta revealed the plans last week.

Attard, a lawyer, is a former ONE News journalist and producer. She served as party president between 2020 and late last year.

As president of the Labour Party she pushed several reforms, including new IVF legislation, which was a major pledge in the electoral manifesto of the 2022 general election and was implemented in the first 100 days of the new Labour government, the PL said.