The Labour Party criticised Opposition leader Bernard Grech for being absent at the official March 31 Freedom Day wreath laying ceremony on Monday morning, describing it as a boycott.

"Not only is Bernard Grech’s boycott of the Freedom Day celebrations shameful but it also undermines the long-time practice whereby successive Prime Ministers' and Opposition Leaders, together with the President of the Republic of Malta saluted Malta’s main historical achievements - including Independence and Freedom Day," it said.

It added that Grech "does not understand the importance of his constitutional role, and through his actions, he is pulling down his party with him."

A PN spokesperson when contacted, said Grech was unable to attend the ceremony but there was no boycott by the leader of the Opposition and the PN was represented by MP David Agius.

Both the prime minister and the Opposition leader were absent from the same event in 2022.

The PL said Grech's boycott followed a remark by the PN's new general secretary, Charles Bonello, comparing the music festival, Mużika Mużika with North Korean events after two leading Maltese singers teamed up to sing Tema 79.