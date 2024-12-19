The Labour Party on Thursday raised questions about the suitability of former police commissioner John Rizzo as a member of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption after his son Kurt, a serving police officer, was suspended over allegations of leaking police information, and drug abuse.

"These revelations, of grave concern, have been met with deafening silence from the Nationalist Party and its usual acolytes who are usually quick to attack the government and ask for resignations," the PL said.

It noted that John Rizzo represents the Opposition on the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

"What is the Nationalist Party's position about this? Does the PN think that given these events, Mr Rizzo’s position on the Commission, on its behalf, is still tenable?" the PL asked.

Kurt Rizzo was part of the police Special Intervention Unit (SIU). The specialised unit handles delicate, high-risk police operations such as dangerous arrests related to drugs, hostage situations and other serious crime. The unit also offers personal security to dignitaries, VIPs and to other people who need personal police protection.

His father John Rizzo served as police commissioner between 2001 and 2013. He was replaced shortly after Joseph Muscat was swept into government.