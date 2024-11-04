The Nationalist Party has accused Planning Minister Clint Camilleri of “hiding behind legalisms” to avoid publishing correspondence related to the controversial Villa Rosa development.

In a statement on Monday, the PN said Camilleri was “refusing” to publish correspondence about the local plan review for the area exchanged between himself and the Planning Authority (PA).

Last month, the minister insisted the developer behind plans to develop the Villa Rosa site in St Julian’s had not dictated policy objectives for a local plan review of the area, instead saying they had been drafted by “technical people”.

The minister’s words came after Times of Malta revealed the local area objectives had practically mirrored word-for-word those included in a presentation drafted by the project’s developers, AC Group, and their architects.

Camilleri was also refusing to publish the minutes of a Planning Authority (PA) executive council meeting discussing the Villa Rosa development, the Opposition said, describing the refusals as “concealing information.”

Appearing before a committee last month, Camilleri told PN MP Rebekah Borg he was not sure whether the law allowed him to publish correspondence about the local plan review exchanged between himself and the PA.

Camilleri continued to hide behind legal arguments to avoid publishing the information when asked to do so in a Parliamentary question, the Opposition said.

The PN said Camilleri’s actions were not only going against a 2020 Parliamentary resolution which the party said called for him to “provide the necessary information and documents”, but also “disregarded” a UN convention governing access to information on environmental matters.

“This is a serious lack of transparency and shows that instead of prioritising environmental protection and quality of life above other interests, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Cabinet are promoting a development planning process based solely on developers' desires", the PN said.

“This is yet more evidence that the 2025 Budget theme ‘A Country of Quality’ is mere propaganda, and far removed from the daily reality we experience.”

The statement was signed by shadow Planning Minister Stanley and shadow Environment Minister Rebekah Borg.