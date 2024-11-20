The PN on Wednesday urged the government to address the "disastrous situation" at the CDAU by investing in a suitable building and in the professionals who provide therapy services for children there.

The Child Development Assessment Unit (CDAU) offers treatment and speech, physio and occupational therapy to children with various difficulties, such as autism, global developmental difficulties, learning difficulties, ADHD, cerebral palsy, head injuries, down syndrome and other conditions.

Addressing the media outside the CDAU premises at St Luke's Hospital on World Children’s Day, three PN spokespeople said the unit currently operated from a neglected building within the old hospital.

Graziella Attard Previ, Adrian Delia and Ivan Bartolo said that despite over 4,000 children relying on the various services provided by the unit, the clinic did not offer a suitable environment for vulnerable children.

Attard Previ said young children - especially those requiring help during the crucial first five years of their lives - were assessed at the unit. Such assessments were critical in determining the best plan for their development, and these children deserved the best possible environment – not a neglected building with a malfunctioning lift and unpleasant surroundings.

She urged the government not to attempt patchwork fixes – temporary solutions, she said, were not an option.

Moreover, there were currently long waiting times for children to see a psychologist and receive the necessary report to secure the help they need at school.

There are also difficulties in providing consistent therapy sessions, whether from speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, or physiotherapists, she added.

"Appointments are infrequent, and sometimes even cancelled, all to the detriment of the children’s development. Parents often have no choice but to seek private therapy. Despite all this, the government remains indifferent," she said.

Delia meanwhile said that a nurturing environment, welcoming buildings, and suitable spaces were essential to creating the best atmosphere for children, offering them comfort and reassurance.

"Despite claims to the contrary, the reality is that in this area, we remain significantly behind due to the lack of necessary investment to support those who cannot fend for themselves."

Bartolo spoke about child poverty, noting that despite economic growth in recent years, there has been an increase in the social gap.

"This social divide is leading to a rise in the number of families depending on food banks and soup kitchens, as well as an increase in homelessness due to reasons such as domestic violence, financial problems, and mental health issues.

"The situation is even worse for those reliant on social benefits and renting accommodation. In such cases, children suffer the most, often becoming nomads moving from place to place," Bartolo said.

The shadow minister added that while there was a long waiting list for social housing assistance, there were also children living in garages because their parents could not afford the high rents.

The solution, he said, was to prioritise education to break the cycle of poverty within families that have fallen behind in life, and ensure these individuals are not exploited.

"Eradicating poverty is the responsibility of politicians," Bartolo insisted.