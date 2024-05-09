The Nationalist Party has called a public protest linked to the Vitals hospitals scandal on Monday.

It will be held outside parliament and follows a declaration by opposition leader Bernard Grech on Wednesday that his party would resort to 'parliamentary disobedience' after two rulings by the speaker denying requests for urgent debate on issues stemming from the Vitals inquiry and the subsequent filing of charges.

Last week the opposition sought an urgent debate on a motion calling for the publication in full of the Vitals inquiry report submitted by Magistrate Gabriella Vella. On Wednesday it sought a debate on its call for Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and other co-accused in the Vitals case to step down.

The PN's protest poster.

The PN is calling its protest Nagħtu s-saħħa lill Maltin (Giving power to the Maltese), a play on Labour's European Parliament and local councils electoral slogan Saħħa lill-Maltin.

Its protest poster features Prime Minister Robert Abela and five of the accused in the Vitals case – former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Fearne, Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The Vitals case has dominated headlines since the magistrate concluded her four-year inquiry into the government's grant of a concession for the management of three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare in 2015.

Vitals later transferred the concession to Steward Healthcare and the concession was declared null by Malta's highest court in February after finding fraud.

RELATED STORIES Who's who: The people and businesses facing charges linked to hospitals deal

Charges in connection with the case were filed in court on Monday but no arraignment date has been announced yet.