Nationalist Party secretary general Charles Bonello has pushed back against suggestions that many members of the PN’s executive refrained from voting for him as a sign of protest.

“It is a lie,” the newly appointed party official said on Saturday, when told that more than 30 members of the party executive had failed to back him. "Or rather, things can be depicted in different ways."

Bonello was elected on Wednesday after running uncontested. He secured 84 per cent of votes cast, with 56 votes in favour, 11 against and three invalid votes. Labour media on Friday reported that a further 32 members did not attend the vote.

Speaking on Saturday, Bonello said that was misleading, because some members [such as former party leader Lawrence Gonzi] were abroad and others [such as whip Robert Cutajar] were unwell on the day. Others, such as Gozitan members of the party executive, were unable to travel that day, he said.

"Did these people not have trust in me?" Bonello said.

Bonello said it was also incorrect to compare the number of votes cast for him with the number cast for his predecessor Michael Piccinino, because the party executive varied in size. Piccinino received 77 votes in favour when he was elected in 2021.

Currently, seven executive posts reserved for district councillors are vacant, Bonello said.

In an interview on RTK103, Bonello said the PN has lost “discipline” along the years and said the party’s well-documented financial struggles were only part of the problem.

“We can’t just blame money. Some things require money, others don’t cost a cent,” he said.

Bonello said his predecessor had done good work and that his job was to continue along that path. The party’s finances would continue to improve, he said as he stopped short of identifying who he believes is to blame for the PN’s debt.

Part of that work, he indicated, would come by intensifying efforts to commercialise party clubs across the country.

Open to Jason Azzopardi and Franco Debono

The new PN secretary general said the party was open to receiving the help of anyone, including former MPs and officials.

That also went for lawyers and former MPs Jason Azzopardi and Franco Debono, he said when prompted by show host Andrew Azzopardi.

One condition for any returning figures, he said, was that they had to be willing to put the party before their own interests.

“We know where [a person] fits best. Nobody will dictate,” Bonello said.

Bonello – who served as Lawrence Gonzi’s private secretary for years – insisted it was wrong for people to dismiss him or others who formed part of the Gonzi-led government because of their history.

“Should everyone who was part of that government have their head lopped off? I don’t believe in that, I think it would be a very big mistake,” Bonello said.

Abortion: 'These are the rules'

He said it was party leader Bernard Grech who asked him to run for the post, and insisted he had no idea how much he would be paid because he had not yet discussed remuneration.

Bonello said he saw no problem with his daughter, Bernice, serving as a party MP and insisted that his sole focus would be on taking the PN forward. He would only work in the party’s interest, he said.

The PN secretary general also cut short any suggestion that the party was adopting an overly strict line on things like abortion.

“When joining the PN, you are joining a party. There are rules, and this value is part of the party statute. If you can pick and choose, what sort of team would we be? It’s not about agreeing or not – these are the club rules."