A PN government would introduce incentives that position Malta as a leader in innovation, Bernard Grech said during a visit to STMicroelectronics in Kirkop.

Such incentives would further enhance the invaluable contribution of companies like STMicroelectronics to Malta’s economy, he added.

During the visit, Grech stressed that the PN intended to remain updated on Malta's ever-changing challenges in attracting new investments.

The PN delegation also pledged to ensure that companies like STMicroelectronics, which have invested millions over the years, remain fully committed to operating in Malta.

A new Nationalist Government will strengthen the collaboration STMicroelectronics has with MCAST, the University of Malta and the Chamber of Engineers, ensuring this critical economic sector has trained workers, including engineers, to meet the demands of such companies, the party added.