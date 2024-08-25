The government should make an exception for an Ethiopian community who face deportation, considering the group has integrated into society and contributed to the economy, the Nationalist Party said.

The statement came after Times of Malta reported how the Ethiopian community is “in shock” and “living in fear” as dozens of people, who have been living and working legally in Malta for up to 19 years, are being arrested. They are then sent to detention and told they will be sent back to Ethiopia.

The Home Affairs Ministry said persons arriving in Malta irregularly who do not qualify for international protection are offered a voluntary return package.

In a statement, Home Affairs shadow minister Darren Carabott slammed the government's decision and said it should make an exception for the "20" Ethiopian nationals facing deportation.

He said an exception should be made for them after the significant time they have spent in Malta, where they have integrated into society, started families and contributed to the economy.

Carbott acknowledged the individuals initially entered Malta illegally, but insisted that the lengthy delay in processing their application for international protection warrants special consideration.

He criticised the government’s handling of immigration, describing it as inconsistent and contradictory.

“While the government has issued residence permits to thousands of individuals from third countries over the past decade, it is now moving to deport long-term residents who have integrated into Maltese society," he said.

Carabott also highlighted the need for the government to invest in improving the processing of international protection applications, to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future.

“The situation reflects a broader failure in the country’s immigration system, where the lengthy wait times for decisions on refugee status are a key issue," he said.

He underscored the importance of a humane and fair approach to immigration, particularly in cases where individuals have established deep roots in the country.

He urged the government to adopt a new economic model focused on quality over quantity, criticising the current approach as unsustainable and poorly planned.