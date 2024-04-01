It is “shameful” to have a national airline with cabin crew that does not speak Maltese, the Nationalist Party said in a statement on Monday.

The PN was reacting to a report in Sunday newspaper Illum which reported, citing sources, that KM Malta Airlines will not require applicants for cabin crew positions to speak Maltese.

KM Malta Airlines flew its maiden flight on Sunday after its predecessor Air Malta was shut down. Air Malta required cabin crew to speak and write both English and Maltese, with knowledge of a third language appreciated but not necessary.

End of an era: aboard Air Malta's final flight. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

The new carrier has reportedly followed in the footsteps of other low-cost operators by only requiring in-flight staff to speak and write in English.

In a statement, the PN said that was shameful. KM Malta Airlines was a national airline and served not just the needs of the tourism industry but also of travelling Maltese and Gozitans, businesses, and medical and health needs, it said.

The PN added that the use of Maltese was also “part of the authenticity experience sought by tourists.”

It urged the government to immediately revoke this decision and keep the interests of passengers – both Maltese and visitors – in mind.

The government should keep in mind that a national airline should use the national and official languages of the country it represents and not do the opposite, it said.

KM Malta Airlines made its debut with a flight to Catania on Sunday morning while Air Malta operated its last flight leaving London Heathrow for Malta on Saturday night.