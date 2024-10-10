All students and workers should be assessed to determine if they are suffering from any mental health-related conditions, the PN said on World Mental Health Day.

This was one of a series of proposals presented by the Opposition during a press conference by shadow minister for Mental Health Ian Vassallo Hagi, shadow minister for inclusion Graziella Galea and health professional Norma Camilleri.

They said mental health was not a priority for the PL government and as a result of this lack of interest and investment, both workers and patients were suffering.

"Several factors are leading to increased stress in daily life, including traffic, a lack of public spaces, a high cost of living, stress brought on by the drastic increase in population and other stressors such as those related to studies and work," they said.

"Each and every one of us may, at some point, experience difficulties with our mental health. The PN will work at every level to ensure that mental health care provides peace of mind for the Maltese and Gozitan people."

The proposals:

A new hospital for acute mental health care near Mater Dei Hospital

Ensure that mental health patients receive care at the same level and in the same manner as other conditions

Introduce new medications that are already available on the market, offering a higher level of care

Create an education plan to overcome the stigma associated with people suffering from mental illness

Develop an awareness programme at various levels of the national education system, on how to recognise the symptoms of mental illness and where and how to seek help

Integrate mental health care and treatments into clinics and health centres across the country to overcome the stigma and mentality that there is a difference between those receiving mental health care and those treated for other conditions

Offer an assessment programme for all students and workers across the country, allowing them to determine if they are suffering from any mental health-related conditions through an examination

Invest in clinics and hospitals to ensure we have experienced human resources trained in this field

Support voluntary organisations to invest further in this sector

Strengthen services where individuals in crisis can immediately seek help by phone, online, or in person

Identify and prepare 'safe spaces' in large or public buildings for those feeling uncomfortable or needing some time alone without distraction can go

The PN said it acknowledged the invaluable work of all workers in the highly sensitive sector - both in hospitals and organisations and voluntary groups.

"Voluntary organisations that provide support and assistance to individuals facing mental health challenges are indispensable. A new PN government will assist them in every possible way to strengthen their efforts," the spokespeople said.