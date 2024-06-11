The Nationalist Party said on Tuesday that it stood by civil servants who felt threatened by the prime minister, who blamed them for Labour's performance at the European Parliament elections.

Robert Abela said on Monday that those down the government system who thought they had a cushy job and were not prepared to serve the people in their legitimate demands should move on before the decision was taken for them.

The PN said the prime minister was in a panic fearful of a party revolt and was trying to blame others for what he had described as Labour's 'solid' result.

The PN urged civil servants to follow the truth, pointing out that only they could stop abuses by Robert Abela and his colleagues.

The party promised its support and said no one should be intimidated by government bullying.

The statement was signed by Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for public administration and Ivan Castillo, shadow minister for social dialogue.