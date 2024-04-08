Podiatry screening of schoolchildren is being extended to all government schools following a successful pilot project earlier this year, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to a government school in Sliema, the minister underlined the importance of screening children's feet for early detection and treatment of any problems.

The pilot project screened the feet of 235 pupils aged six and seven. 24 were subsequently referred to the Podopaediatrics Clinic in Birkirkara for further investigation.

Abela said he looked forward to the screening service being extended to church and independent schools.

The minister was accompanied on his visit by Education Minister Clifton Grima.