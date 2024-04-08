Podiatry screening of schoolchildren is being extended to all government schools following a successful pilot project earlier this year, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to a government school in Sliema, the minister underlined the importance of screening children's feet for early detection and treatment of any problems.

The pilot project screened the feet of 235 pupils aged six and seven. 24 were subsequently referred to the Podopaediatrics Clinic in Birkirkara for further investigation. 

Abela said he looked forward to the screening service being extended to church and independent schools.  

The minister was accompanied on his visit by Education Minister Clifton Grima. 

  

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.