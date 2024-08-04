Some 26 people were found to be irregularly living in Malta and were arrested in Ħamrun, Santa Venera and Marsa.

The police said in a statement the arrests were made following surveillance in Ħamrun and the whereabouts, including in public spaces and gardens.

Searches at places of work and commercial establishments will continue in the coming weeks, the police added.

People found to be living in Malta without the necessary documents are detained until they can be returned to their home country or a place where they are allowed to reside.