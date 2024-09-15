Ħamrun’s titular statue of St Cajetan was blessed by Pope Francis and then carried out of St Peter’s Basilica to music played by the town’s band clubs on Saturday.

The Vatican’s main square was packed with devotees of the saint, including throngs of Maltese who made it to Rome specifically to play a part in the historic pilgrimage.

Following prayer by the Pope, the statue was carried to the Church of Santa Maria di Transpontina, a Carmelite-run Church on Rome’s Via della Conciliazione.

Bands from Għaqda tal-Mużika San Gejtanu il-Ħamrun and Soċjetà Mużikali San Ġużepp, Ħamrun’s two band clubs, were on hand to mark the occasion with music.

The statue's pilgrimage to Rome and the Vatican. Video: Emotive Media - Għaqda tal-Mużika San Gejtanu

Footage of the event published to social media showed throngs outside St Peter's bursting into cheers and applause as the St Cajetan statue was carried out. Other videos showed the Ħamrun band club bands playing as they accompanied the statue through the streets of Rome.

The San Cajetan statue was brought to Rome in late August to mark 500 years since the Establishment of a religious order established by St Cajetan, the Theatine Friars.

Almost 1,000 Ħamrun locals made the journey to Rome for the event. The papier mache statue was taken to Italy by sea and then driven to Rome.

Once there, it was taken to the Basilica of San Andrea della Valle. Last Friday, the statue was carefully transported to St Peter's - the heart of the Catholic Church - and assembled close to the altar.

Pope Francis then prayed at the statue and blessed it on Saturday morning.

Following a mass at St Peter's, the statue's pilgrimage to Santa Maria di Transportina began. From there, the statue was taken back to the Basilica of San Andrea della Vella. The statue will be returned to Ħamrun next month.

Crowds wait for the statue to be carried out of St Peter's. Video: David Aquilina

The initiative was kickstarted when Malta’s ambassar to the Vatican, Frank Zammit, discovered that the Basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle – the original home of the Theatine Friars – did not have a titular statue of its own.

Following discussions, Ħamrun’s band clubs offered to lend their statue for the event. Preparations for the event began well over a year before Saturday’s pilgrimage.

Correction September 15, 2024: A previous version incorrectly named one of the band clubs involved.