The electricity supplied in Malta last year increased by 1.3% to 2,918.0 GWh when compared to the previous year, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said power plants accounted for 67.8 per cent of supply while 21.3 per cent was imported (+ 0.3 per cent ) and 10.9 per cent came from renewable sources. Most of the renewable energy (97%) was produced from photovoltaic panels.

Electricity supply by type and year. NSO graphic.

July saw the heaviest demand, with 334.7 GWh of electricity being supplied, followed by August at 303.4 GWh.

The annual average demand registered in 2023 was that of 446 MW – a decrease of 5.9 per cent when compared to the previous year.

In 2023, GHG emissions from fuel combustion in power plant sources increased by 0.5 per cent over the situation in 2022.